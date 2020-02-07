Bemidji Middle School Hosts 34th Annual Science Fair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Over 500 science projects were on display Thursday night at the 34th annual Bemidji Middle School Science Fair.

Science Fair categories range from chemistry to zoology, as well as a new category that allows students to incorporate sports into their project. Projects are judged by community members, and two projects from each category are chosen as the winners.

Madeline Larson was the overall Science Fair winner.

