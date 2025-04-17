Bemidji Middle School Dean of Students/AD Position to Be Cut Amid Expense Reductions

Bemidji Area Schools will be looking at budget cuts for next year, which will include eliminating one longtime employee’s position at the Middle School.

The Bemidji School Board will be discussing reducing expenses for the 2025-26 fiscal year at a work session next Tuesday, April 22nd. Lakeland News has learned one of the positions cut will be Middle School Dean of Students and Activities Director. Andra Vaughn has filled that position for several years.

Lakeland News has also learned that sixth grade sports at the school will be run through Community Education in the future and that seventh and eighth grade sports will be coordinated through the High School activities director’s office.

We expect to learn more about expense reductions at the Bemidji School Board’s work session next week.