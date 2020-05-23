Bemidji Middle School Creates Virtual Choir

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Like most concerts, the annual Bemidji Middle School choir concert was canceled this year. The choir had to get creative to show off their skills virtually.

Two songs were created, one for the 6th graders and one for the 7th and 8th graders. The students were able to record at home to tracks created by their choir director, Ashley Sands. The videos also featured questions answered by the students about this unprecedented time.

The six graders sang “Wake Me Up” by Avicii, and the seventh and eighth graders sand “Rise Up” by Andra Day.

All of the students who participated did so as volunteers. The video was an optional assignment to replace this year’s concert.

