Bemidji Middle and High School Students Returning to Hybrid Learning Model

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 12 2021

Bemidji Middle and High School students will be returning to a hybrid learning model on February 1st. The decision comes after COVID-19 cases in the county have decreased and the Northwest Minnesota Regional COVID Support Team giving the district the approval they need to move forward.

For Bemidji Middle School students, the last day of distance learning is January 27th. There will be no school on January 28th or January 29th. Group B students will return to school in person on Monday, February 1st and group A will attend school virtually.

The third term for Bemidji High School students will start on February 1st, but students will attend virtually for the first two days while also picking up materials for their third term classes. The first day of hybrid learning will be Thursday, February 4th for Group B students.

