Bemidji Mental Health Clinic Under New Ownership After 30+ Years

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 5 2021

Wildgen Wilimek and Associates, a mental health clinic, was started by Dr. Mark F. Wildgen and Dr. Jay Wilimek back in the 1980s in Bemidji.

Now with Dr. Wildgen and Dr. Wilimek retiring, the practice is under new ownership. The building was purchased by Dr. Cindy Schackman, Family Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, and Dr. Tony Kramer, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, and was finalized as of Monday.

The clinic will now operate under the name Schackman Kramer and Associates. Under new ownership, Dr. Schackman and Dr. Kramer plan to keep the practice’s traditions going while exploring more ways to serve those in the community through their services.

