Bemidji Mental Health Clinic Under New Ownership After 30+ Years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wildgen Wilimek and Associates, a mental health clinic, was started by Dr. Mark F. Wildgen and Dr. Jay Wilimek back in the 1980s in Bemidji.

Now with Dr. Wildgen and Dr. Wilimek retiring, the practice is under new ownership. The building was purchased by Dr. Cindy Schackman, Family Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, and Dr. Tony Kramer, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, and was finalized as of Monday.

The clinic will now operate under the name Schackman Kramer and Associates. Under new ownership, Dr. Schackman and Dr. Kramer plan to keep the practice’s traditions going while exploring more ways to serve those in the community through their services.

You can visit the practice’s Facebook page here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today