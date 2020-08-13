Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Mayoral Race Narrowed Down to Two Candidates

Betsy Melin — Aug. 13 2020

The mayoral race in Bemidji was narrowed down to two candidates following Tuesday’s primary election.

Following the primary, the race for Bemidji city mayor went from six candidates down to two. The finalists are LaValley Industries CFO Jorge Prince and Bemidji City Council Member and TrekNorth academic advisor Michael Meehlhause.

For Prince, he is running for the second time. Prince has an interest in focusing on the fiscal responsibilities of the city and seeking positive change for individual citizens’ economic conditions.

For Meehlhause, this is his first time running for mayor after eight years representing Ward 1 on the Bemidji City Council. He believes this helps qualify him for the role. Until the next election, the plan for Meehlhause is to continue to listen to the community and try to build and create connections while respecting social distancing.

The race for Bemidji mayor will be determined in the general election, which will take place on November 3rd. Current mayor Rita Albrecht is not running again this year as she is seeking the Minnesota Senate District 5 seat.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Josh Peterson Wins Bemidji Ward 2 Special Election

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners Replaces Sitting Chairman

2020 MN Primary Election Results For Lakeland Viewing Area

2020 Minnesota Primary Election Results (as of 10 PM Tuesday, August 11th)

Latest Stories

Josh Peterson Wins Bemidji Ward 2 Special Election

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners Replaces Sitting Chairman

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

New COVID-19 Cases Slowing Down in Beltrami County

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

St. Philip's School in Bemidji to Hold Full-Time In-Person Classes for Fall

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

BSU Canceling In-Person Homecoming Events This Year

Posted on Aug. 12 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.