Bemidji Mayoral Candidate Dan Jourdain Drops Out of Race

One of the two candidates in the running to be elected as Bemidji mayor has announced he is dropping out of the race.

Former city council member Dan Jourdain announced last night on Facebook that he is officially dropping out of the mayoral race. In his Facebook post, Jourdain said he just wants to enjoy his life peacefully and without the stress of city politics.

Jourdain’s announcement leaves current Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince as the only candidate still seeking that position on November’s ballot.