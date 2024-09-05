Sep 5, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Mayoral Candidate Dan Jourdain Drops Out of Race

Dan Jourdain Bemidji Mayoral Race Facebook

A post from Bemidji mayoral candidate Dan Jourdain announcing he is dropping out of the race. (Source: Facebook)

One of the two candidates in the running to be elected as Bemidji mayor has announced he is dropping out of the race.

Former city council member Dan Jourdain announced last night on Facebook that he is officially dropping out of the mayoral race. In his Facebook post, Jourdain said he just wants to enjoy his life peacefully and without the stress of city politics.

Jourdain’s announcement leaves current Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince as the only candidate still seeking that position on November’s ballot.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Education & Government

Preview: Bemidji State University Announces Budget Cuts & Layoffs

Arts & Entertainment

Bemidji City Council Discusses State Stormwater Assessment Grant

Education & Government

Brainerd Holds Ordinance Readings for Garage Requirements, Crypto Mining Storage

Education & Government

MPCA Holds Meeting in Bemidji on Construction & Debris Landfill Rule Changes