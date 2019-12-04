Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht Kicks Off State Senate Campaign

Nathan Green — Dec. 3 2019

Bemidji mayor Rita Albrecht kicked off her State Senate campaign Tuesday night at Brigid’s Pub in downtown Bemidji.

Albrecht grew up in northern Minnesota and has been involved in the Bemidji community as an elected official. She was elected as a city council member in 2010 and has been mayor since 2012. She’s also been a business owner, a regional director with the Minnesota DNR, and a community volunteer. Albrecht says she wants to find solutions to difficult problems.

“I think that we need a Senator, which I would like to be, who cares about making sure that we have affordable health care and prescription drug coverage and mental health services, and that we have a Senator who cares about our small businesses and economic development and because there, like Jake here, the owner of Brigid’s, they’re the engines of our community,” said Albrecht.

The seat is currently occupied by Republican Senator Justin Eichorn, who is running for re-election. Albrecht will have another kick-off event tomorrow at Rapids Brewing in Grand Rapids at 5 PM.

