Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht Awarded by Coalition of Greater MN Cities

Betsy Melin — Dec. 21 2020

The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities has awarded Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht with their Jack Murray Award for her excellence in service to Greater Minnesota.

Per a release, the Jack Murry Award “is given to city officials who demonstrate knowledge, leadership, and active participation in CGMC program areas over their public service career. The award is named for Jack Murray, former mayor of International Falls, who was instrumental in the CGMC’s formation.”

CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing more than 100 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The Coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota.

Despite not running for re-election this year, Mayor Albrecht has been an active leader for the CGMC. According to their release, Albrecht “served on the organization’s board of directors for several years and volunteered for other special committees and assignments that pertained to important issues such as water-quality regulations, infrastructure funding, and Local Government Aid. A frequent presence at CGMC ‘Day at the Capitol’ lobbying events, conferences, and other activities, Albrecht was well-known and respected by legislators and other city leaders across the state.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

