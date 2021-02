Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji mayor Jorge Prince made his first State of the City address Tuesday night at the most recent Bemidji City Council meeting, where he thanked the community for their diligence and showed recognition to essential workers.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today