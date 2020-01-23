Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Mayor Gives Her Last State Of The City Address

Malaak KhattabJan. 22 2020

The state of the city of Bemidji is at a crossroads – that’s what Bemidji mayor Rita Albrecht said during her last State of the City address Tuesday night.

She says the biggest challenge for the city is with upcoming infrastructure projects. These include the water treatment plant for the city’s drinking water supply, the wastewater treatment facility expansion, and the ability to fund the capital needs of the Sanford Center.

Albrecht will not be running for mayor in the next election, as she previously announced she’s seeking the DFL endorsement to run for the Minnesota Senate District 5 seat.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Refugee Resettlement Still A Hot Topic At Beltrami County Board Meeting

Hearing Wellness Center In Bemidji Offers A Different Approach To Hearing Healthcare

US Senate Candidate Jason Lewis To Hold Town Hall on Beltrami County Refugee Vote

Large Crowd Voices Concerns on Recent Beltrami County Vote on Refugee Resettlement

Latest Stories

Long-Time Brainerd Head Football Coach Ron Stolski Retires After 45 Years

Posted on Jan. 23 2020

Refugee Resettlement Still A Hot Topic At Beltrami County Board Meeting

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

Hearing Wellness Center In Bemidji Offers A Different Approach To Hearing Healthcare

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Weeknight One-Skillet Quinoa Meal

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

Little Falls Schools Placed On Lockdown: Fugitive Arrested

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.