Bemidji Mayor Gives Her Last State Of The City Address

The state of the city of Bemidji is at a crossroads – that’s what Bemidji mayor Rita Albrecht said during her last State of the City address Tuesday night.

She says the biggest challenge for the city is with upcoming infrastructure projects. These include the water treatment plant for the city’s drinking water supply, the wastewater treatment facility expansion, and the ability to fund the capital needs of the Sanford Center.

Albrecht will not be running for mayor in the next election, as she previously announced she’s seeking the DFL endorsement to run for the Minnesota Senate District 5 seat.

