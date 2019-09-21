Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Marches To Demand Action On Climate Change

Sep. 20 2019

Students, faculty and staff from Bemidji State University, as well as community members, took to the streets Friday to protest against inaction on climate change as part of the Global Climate Strike.

Over 100 demonstrators marched from BSU’s Hobson Memorial Union to Paul and Babe, where they heard from Bemidji City Council member Emelie Rivera about the concerns for local and global climate change. She spoke about some of the initiatives that city council is working on and how everyone needs to do their part when it comes to the environment. The march was organized by BSU’s Students for the Environment and the Bemidji Citizens’ Climate Lobby, who were inspired by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“I’m proud to know that I’m marching with people across the globe. Today, we’re all standing together and it makes us so much stronger and it makes our voices louder,” said BSU student Anna Haynes.

“Even our industry from our forestry, it’s all tied in to the climate, a lot of the economy of this community. The health of this community, the walkability, the availability of parks and wooded area and shade is all dependent on what happens with our climate,” said Rivera, who represents Ward 4 in Bemidji.

Millions around the world took part in the Global Climate Strike.

Malaak Khattab

Contact Lakeland News

Malaak Khattab
mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Beltrami County Historical Society Helps Guests Connect To The Area

Greater Bemidji Executive Director To Lead Launch Minnesota Initiative

2019 Charlie Naylor Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Announced

Golden Apple: Gene Dillon Elementary School Introduces Social Emotional Learning Curriculum

Latest Story

Author To Discuss “Grocery Story” At Harmony Food Co-op In Bemidji

Harmony Natural Foods Co-op in Bemidji is bringing Jon Steinman, author, producer, and host, to discuss his book “Grocery Story” this
Posted on Sep. 20 2019

Latest Stories

Author To Discuss "Grocery Story" At Harmony Food Co-op In Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 20 2019

In Focus: Beltrami County Historical Society Helps Guests Connect To The Area

Posted on Sep. 20 2019

Human Remains Found In Cass Lake Identified

Posted on Sep. 20 2019

Greater Bemidji Executive Director To Lead Launch Minnesota Initiative

Posted on Sep. 20 2019

Former Crosby Mayor James Hunter Files Complaint For Defamation Against Members Of Crosby Police Department

Posted on Sep. 20 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.