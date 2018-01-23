Bemidji March For Life Brings Awareness To Options Outside Of Abortion

One group spent their Saturday bringing awareness to their cause by participating in the annual Bemidji March For Life.

The March for Life has been going on for years and coincides with the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortions in 1973.

The group started at the Beltrami Court House and ended at St. Philip’s Church for speeches and lunch.

Organizers of the march say the goal is let people know other options exist outside of abortion.

Don Braukmann, a priest at St. Philip’s says, “Just to state again that life is sacred from womb to tomb and that’s really what this is all about, just to make sure that our culture, our society and in this case our community knows that we’re here and we want to keep working to defend human life at every stage and to help women and men who find themselves in difficult situations to make a choice for life.”

Organizers says the walk will continue until the Roe v. Wade decision is overturned on the federal level.