Bemidji March Brings Awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Lakeland News — May. 5 2022

May 5th was the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Around the country, people gathered to march for their loved ones who have disappeared or passed away.

A rally was held in Bemidji Thursday afternoon to honor the day. Locals traveled from the Sanford Center parking lot wearing shirts and holding signs that spread the message of raising awareness of how many Indigenous people have gone missing.

Whether it’s a sister, mother, or a friend, the nationwide march aims to bring light to the disproportionately high number of missing or murdered Native Americans.

The march in Bemidji ended at the Paul and Babe statues in Paul Bunyan Park. Those who took part in the march wore red to signify their solidarity with those who are missing or murdered.

