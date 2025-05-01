Bemidji Man’s Conviction for Criminal Sexual Conduct Overturned

A Bemidji man has had his conviction for criminal sexual conduct overturned by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

45-year-old Jeremy Scott Jenkins was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct on February 28th, 2023. The victim alleged Jenkins abused her in her family’s home when she was 13 to 14 years old.

On Tuesday of this week, the Court of Appeals reversed that decision. In its published opinion, the appeals court said the district court abused its discretion by admitting a 75-minute recorded forensic interview with the accuser.

The interview was ruled inadmissible because it is considered hearsay evidence. Hearsay is an out-of-court statement offered to prove the truth of the matter asserted and is generally not admissible at trial.

The Court of Appeals concluded the error was not harmless, that there was a reasonable possibility the interview significantly affected the verdict, and reversed Jenkins’ conviction of criminal sexual conduct.