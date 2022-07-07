Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Man Who Escaped from Custody in Becker Co. Arrested Again

Lakeland News — Jul. 7 2022

Alexander Paul Robare

A Bemidji man who escaped from custody after being sentenced yesterday in the Becker County Courthosue has been apprehended again.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says 25-year-old Alexander Robare was arrested just before 10:30 last night.

Robare was sentenced to 20 months in prison yesterday for an Escape from Custody charge. Shortly after he was sentenced, Robare fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the courthouse. Numerous law enforcement agencies immediately searched the area, but he was not located until late last night.

