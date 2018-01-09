Bemidji Man Who Escaped Custody Receives Stayed Sentence

A Bemidji man who led police on a manhunt this past summer will not have to spend time in prison.

Keanu Joseph Major, 22, was originally charged with one count of 2nd degree assault and one count of failing to stop after a traffic accident that caused injury or death after running another man over with his car.

On Monday Major received a stayed sentence of one year and six months in prison which means Major will not have to serve his sentence as long as he follows his probation.

He also received 109 days of credit for time served in jail.

According to court documents, while in custody Major asked to go to the bathroom while at a hospital. Police noticed he was taking a while so they went to check on him. They then noticed he was missing. After checking hospital surveillance video, they discovered Major had left the bathroom through an extra door. He was eventually arrested in St. Cloud on August 1st.