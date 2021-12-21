Bemidji Man Transforms Into Cinderella to Help Combat Child Abuse

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Apparently Cinderella isn’t the only one who can pull off the crown and gown. Dick Beardsley, owner of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Serivce in Bemidji, had quite the crowd gathering this morning at Lake Bemidji Bed and Breakfast for his grand entrance.

For the last 33 years, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting has been hosting the Radiothon to End Child Abuse. This is a one-day event where people can call in pledges or bid on auction items, where all of the proceeds go to programs that help combat child abuse.

Through the United Way of Bemidji Area, Jill Beardsley, owner of Lake Bemidji Bed and Breakfast and Celebrity Server at Giovanni’s Pizza, was asked to be a celebrity server with this year’s radiothon. As it’s something close to her heart, she was more than happy to do it. Beardsley said that if she can get at least $1,000 in donations, she would have her husband, Dick, dress up in a Cinderella dress and have him dance around in the snow.

Many people came out to attend and support this grand entrance, including mayor George Prince, Abby Randall of the Bemidji Area Chamber, Jill Hill and her daughter Katie with Hill’s Plumbing and Heating, Alicia Berry, Evie Halvorson with Pinnacle Marketing Group, Kev Jackson with Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, and Denae Alamano with the Bemidji United Way.

Jill Beardsley said that within minutes after her radio interview, she had raised about $1,400 by the time she made it back to the parking lot. As of today, December 20, Beardsley has raised up to $5,000 in donations.

Though Beardsley will be a server next year, she did place a seed in Kev Jackson’s ear in the hopes that he will be the next to dress up for even a bigger and better event.

