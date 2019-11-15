Bemidji Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Rollover Crash
A 46-year-old Bemidji man sustained life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash on Highway 2 east of Bagley in Clearwater County on Thursday evening.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gerald Allan Knapp was heading eastbound on Highway 2 in a 2002 Ford F150. The vehicle left the roadway to the left striking the guardrail and launched over the Clearwater River. The Ford then rolled over.
The Minnesota State Patrol states that he is at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.