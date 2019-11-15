Bemidji Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Rollover Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 46-year-old Bemidji man sustained life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash on Highway 2 east of Bagley in Clearwater County on Thursday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gerald Allan Knapp was heading eastbound on Highway 2 in a 2002 Ford F150. The vehicle left the roadway to the left striking the guardrail and launched over the Clearwater River. The Ford then rolled over.

The Minnesota State Patrol states that he is at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today