Bemidji Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After One-Vehicle Crash

A Bemidji man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after a one-vehicle crash late Thursday night.

According to an incident report, at around 11:55 p.m. Thursday a 2003 Nissan, driven by 20-year-old Rebekah Rose Morrison of Ramsey, was traveling north on Lake Avenue in Bemidji when it lost control and went off the left side of the road, crashing into trees.

The passenger, 26-year-old Matthew Aaron Oustad of Bemidji, was extricated from the vehicle and later airlifted to a Fargo hospital with life-threatening injuries. Morrison was transported to Sanford Bemidji Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, both were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The state patrol was assisted at the scene by the Bemidji Police Department.