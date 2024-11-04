Bemidji Man Sentenced to Over 8 Years for Role in Twin Cities Carjackings

A 22-year-old Bemidji man has been sentenced to over eight years in prison for his role in two armed carjackings in the Twin Cities metro.

Justin Brun was sentenced on October 28th for two counts of aggravated robbery.

According to court documents, the first incident happened in March 2021 in Brooklyn Center. A victim said Brun and an accomplice demanded his car keys, and that Brun shot him as he was retrieving them. Brun and the accomplice then left in the victim’s car.

The second incident took place in Minneapolis in February 2022, where Brun and other suspects threatened two people with a gun and left with a victim’s vehicle. Following a high-speed chase, the vehicle hit a snowbank, and the suspects were arrested.

Brun was sentenced to 48 months for the first count of aggravated robbery and 99 months for the second count. The sentences will be served concurrently.