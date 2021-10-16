Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Man Sentenced to Over 31 Years for Murder

Lakeland News — Oct. 15 2021

A Bemidji man was sentenced today to a little over 31 years in prison for the 2020 murder of a Bemidji man.

Montana Cutbank was sentenced in Beltrami County Court to 375 months in prison with 322 days already served for killing Chuck Kingbird in November of 2020. Cutbank pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in September.

Prior to the sentencing on Friday, family and close friends of the murder victim rallied in front of the Beltrami County Courthouse for justice. Kingbird’s sister, Cassandra, said that back in November 2020, Cutbank attempted to rob Kingbird and that after he refused to hand over anything, Cutbank shot Kingbird in the face and killed him.

While family and friends mourn the loss of their brother, father, and friend, they are asking for justice to be served.

Cutbank will be sent to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud to serve his time there.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Ponsford Man Sentenced for Violent Assault on White Earth Reservation

Beltrami County and Sanford Health Break Ground on New Crisis Center

Chris Young Concert at Sanford Center Cancelled

Authorities Release More Info on Brainerd Man Charged with Woman’s Death

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.