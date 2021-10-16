Bemidji Man Sentenced to Over 31 Years for Murder

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji man was sentenced today to a little over 31 years in prison for the 2020 murder of a Bemidji man.

Montana Cutbank was sentenced in Beltrami County Court to 375 months in prison with 322 days already served for killing Chuck Kingbird in November of 2020. Cutbank pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in September.

Prior to the sentencing on Friday, family and close friends of the murder victim rallied in front of the Beltrami County Courthouse for justice. Kingbird’s sister, Cassandra, said that back in November 2020, Cutbank attempted to rob Kingbird and that after he refused to hand over anything, Cutbank shot Kingbird in the face and killed him.

While family and friends mourn the loss of their brother, father, and friend, they are asking for justice to be served.

Cutbank will be sent to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud to serve his time there.

