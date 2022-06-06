Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Man Sentenced to 8 Years for Abuse of Infant Son

Lakeland News — Jun. 6 2022

Levi Knutson

A Bemidji man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for the felony abuse of his infant son in April 2020.

23-year-old Levi James Knutson previously pleaded guilty to one count of Malicious Punishment of a Child – Great Bodily Harm on March 31st in Beltrami County Court.

Knutson admitted to causing a dozen fractures to the arms, legs, collarbones, and ribs of his 6-week-old son over multiple incidences. When his son was brought to the emergency room, it was discovered that the injuries to the infant were not accident and were indicative of child abuse.

According to information sent to Lakeland News by Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson, Judge Shari Schluchter agreed with the county attorney’s office’s request for a sentence of 96 months in prison, double that of the presumptive sentence of 48 months.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Ponsford Man Shot in Isolated Incident in Becker County

BSU Hosts Retirement Reception for President Faith Hensrud

Followers Plan to Come Together to March for Jesus in Bemidji

In Focus: Bemidji Area Church Musicians Kick Off 35th Annual Summer Recital Series

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.