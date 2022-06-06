Bemidji Man Sentenced to 8 Years for Abuse of Infant Son

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for the felony abuse of his infant son in April 2020.

23-year-old Levi James Knutson previously pleaded guilty to one count of Malicious Punishment of a Child – Great Bodily Harm on March 31st in Beltrami County Court.

Knutson admitted to causing a dozen fractures to the arms, legs, collarbones, and ribs of his 6-week-old son over multiple incidences. When his son was brought to the emergency room, it was discovered that the injuries to the infant were not accident and were indicative of child abuse.

According to information sent to Lakeland News by Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson, Judge Shari Schluchter agreed with the county attorney’s office’s request for a sentence of 96 months in prison, double that of the presumptive sentence of 48 months.

