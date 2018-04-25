Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Man Sentenced In January Arson Case

Shirelle Moore
Apr. 25 2018
Leave a Comment

A Bemidji man has been sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in prison after intentionally setting a home on fire. Damian Patrick Joseph Smith, 20, was charged with arson back in January. He is accused of starting a fire at a house located at 722 Sunset Way on January 1, 2018.

The couple who owns the home told police that Smith was an acquaintance of their grandson and arrived late on January 1st looking for a place to stay for that night and they agreed to allow him to stay temporarily.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Smith told investigators that he intentionally started the curtains in the house on fire and knew that the house would burn down if the fire was not extinguished.

Smith informed deputies that he started the fire because of a comment made by one of the homeowners.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Verndale Home Destroyed By Fire

Batchelder Family Of Bemidji Honored At 10th Annual IDEA Competition

Deer Management Discussed At Community Meeting

Wildfires Popping Up In The Bemidji Area

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sharon said

I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Tracy said

There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More

Linda Ziesemer said

Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More

Latest Story

Verndale Home Destroyed By Fire

A Tuesday afternoon fire has left a Verndale home heavily damaged. According to a release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, at
Posted on Apr. 25 2018

Latest Stories

Verndale Home Destroyed By Fire

Posted on Apr. 25 2018

24-Year-Old Brainerd Man Faces Sexual Assault Charges

Posted on Apr. 25 2018

Brainerd Man Dies After Roll Over Crash

Posted on Apr. 25 2018

Brainerd Boys Tennis Gets Win Over Bemidji

Posted on Apr. 25 2018

Brainerd Baseball Beats St. Cloud Apollo

Posted on Apr. 25 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.