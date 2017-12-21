DONATE

Bemidji Man Sentenced In Connection With Assault

Josh Peterson
Dec. 21 2017
After an altercation at a gas station, a Bemidji man has been sentenced to 12 days in jail.

Back in October, Kevin Robertson, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of making terroristic threats.

Robertson was originally charged with aiding and abetting second-degree assault for the October 5th altercation, but plead guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea deal.

According to court documents, Robertson and Andy Tillotson, both from Bemidji, were arrested was charged with the assault, after an altercation and reports of shots fired at Pete’s Place West.

Deavion Ladell Beasley, 24, and Andre Lamer Beasley, 46, were also arrested in connection with the case.

According to the criminal complaint, Beasley allegedly reached into his vehicle and took out a handgun and fired at Tillotson and Robertson in the Petes Place west parking lot.

Tillotson also pleaded guilty to a terroristic threats charge in November.

Tillotson is scheduled to appear in court December 26.

Josh Peterson
