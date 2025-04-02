Apr 2, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Man Sentenced for Advertising, Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Images

craig myran cg

Craig Myran (Credit: Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office)

A 47-year-old Bemidji man who was convicted for advertising, distributing, and possessing material depicting minors engaged in sexual explicit conduct was sentenced federal court on Tuesday.

A U.S. District judge sentenced Craig James Myran to 21 years in prison. According to court documents, Myran was an active participant on a site on the dark web that was dedicated to discussing and trafficking in child sexual abuse material.

Investigators found thousands of images of child sexual abuse material on numerous hard drives and a cell phone used by Myran.

