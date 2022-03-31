Bemidji Man Pleads Guilty to 2020 Abuse of Infant Son

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 22-year-old Bemidji man pleaded guilty in Beltrami County Court today to a felony child abuse charge.

Levi James Knutson admitted to causing a dozen fractures to the arms, legs, collarbones, and ribs of his 6-week-old son over multiple incidences of assaultive conduct. Knutson testified that on at least one occasion, he heard and felt a bone break and that he treated his child like a “Stretch Armstrong doll.”

Knutson’s son was brought to the emergency room in early April 2020 with several fractures to his legs and arms. After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the injuries to the baby were not accidental and were in fact indicative of child abuse.

Knutson pleaded guilty to one count of Malicious Punishment of a Child – Great Bodily Harm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1st in Beltrami County District Court.

