Bemidji Man Pleads Guilty to 1st-Degree Murder for 2019 Shootings

47-year-old Darren Lloyd Stebe, a man accused of a double homicide in Eckles Township in January 2019, pleaded guilty today to committing two counts of first-degree murder.

Beltrami County Attorney David L. Hanson announced the pleas today. Stebe had initially been charged with second-degree murder, but the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office brought the case to a grand jury in 2021 and had secured a criminal accusation against Stebe for first-degree murder. Stebe had entered his guilty pleas before the Honorable John Melbye.

During his plea hearing, Stebe admitted to luring Jason McDonough, 41, to his home just outside of Bemidji on January 28, 2019 with the intent to rob him. Stebe had also admitted that Adam Thorpe, 39, had accompanied McDonough to Bemidji, and Stebe said that he shot both Thorpe and McDonough after Stebe had asked McDonough for money, which he refused to provide.

Stebe admitted to intentionally killing both men and waived any claims of self-defense. After Stebe killed Thorpe and McDonough, he burned both of their bodies in a fire pit in his back yard.

There will be a sentencing hearing held tomorrow, January 6, at 9 AM at the Beltrami County Courthouse.

Stebe’s girlfriend at the time, Kristi Trisco, as well as an associate, Daniel Linde, had both previously entered guilty pleas for their involvement in the murders and their attempt to cover it up.

County Attorney Hanson sends his condolences to the families of both Thorpe and McDonough and would like to thank all of the hard-working members involved within this case.

