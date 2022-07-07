Bemidji Man on the Run After Fleeing Becker Co. Courthouse

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji man is on the run from police tonight after fleeing from the Becker County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.

25-year-old Alexander Paul Robare was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Wednesday for an Escape from Custody charge. Shortly after he was sentenced, Robare fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the courthouse. Numerous law enforcement agencies immediately searched the area, but he was not located.

Robare is described as a white man, about 6’1″ in height, and weights around 180 lbs. He was wearing a gray cutoff t-shirt, denim shorts, black socks, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information about Robare’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 218-847-2661. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says he does not believe there is a threat to the public.

