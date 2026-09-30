Bemidji Man Named USA Curling’s Volunteer of the Year

Bemidji’s curling community is getting national recognition, as one longtime volunteer is being honored for years of service and dedication to the sport.

The Bemidji Curling Club has been part of the community since 1935, building a tradition that’s even reached the Olympic stage. Dave Willford has helped carry that legacy forward, and USA Curling is now honoring that work with its 2026 Volunteer of the Year award.

Willford says the honor is something that belongs to far more than just one person.

“It means a lot,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that help me, support me, work with me. It’s what curling has given to me that drives me to be the volunteer I am. The club has given so much to me as an individual and my family, my wife, and my daughter. I’ve been blessed to be working with so many people and have so many people support me. It’s hard to just give this award to just one person, I couldn’t imagine.”

Willford will be formally honored by USA Curling next month in Colorado. The award recognizes volunteer service that has helped strengthen the sport at multiple levels.