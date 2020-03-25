Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Man Missing Since December

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 25 2020

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 35 year-old Mattew J. Asa. Asa was last seen on December 24, 2019 at his home in Bemidji.

His lived in the Northland Apartments at 619 Minnesota Avenue, and has not been seen or heard from since that day. Asa is 5’7″, weighs 195 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. Asa currently has a shaved head. The last time that Asa was seen, he was wearing a long sleeve maroon colored t-shirt with wings on the front, black tennis shoes and khaki pants.

Asa is believed to have been walking in the downtown area the evening he went missing. As the snow continues to melt in our area, the Bemidji Police Department is again requesting the public’s assistance in locating Asa. The Bemidji Police Department is asking residents and business owners in the downtown area to check their property, stored vehicles, fish houses, boats, campers and other out buildings for anything suspicious, or signs of  Asa.

