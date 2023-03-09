Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Man Indicted for Drug Trafficking and Illegal Firearms Possession

Lakeland News — Mar. 8 2023

A 35-year-old Bemidji man has been indicted for drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession.

The indictment charges Kenneth Darnell Triplett with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to court documents, Triplett possessed a distribution amount of methamphetamine as well as two firearms on December 23rd of last year.

Triplett made his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Tuesday and was ordered to remain in custody pending further proceedings.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Sanford Center Sees Successful 2022, Cuts Losses by Nearly $271K

Minnesota State Parks Discontinue Self-Payment Envelope System

Bemidji City Staff Wary of Northern Township’s Request to Connect to Water/Sewer Line

Bemidji Parks and Rec Celebrates Dr. Seuss’s Birthday with Storytime Program

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.