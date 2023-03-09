Bemidji Man Indicted for Drug Trafficking and Illegal Firearms Possession

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 35-year-old Bemidji man has been indicted for drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession.

The indictment charges Kenneth Darnell Triplett with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to court documents, Triplett possessed a distribution amount of methamphetamine as well as two firearms on December 23rd of last year.

Triplett made his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Tuesday and was ordered to remain in custody pending further proceedings.

