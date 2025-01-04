Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Jan 4, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Bemidji Man in Custody After Reported Threats to Medical Staff
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Business
Bemidji Goodwill Holds Grand Opening for New Location
Community
Pequot Lakes Man Injured in Alcohol-Related Crash on New Year’s Day
Crime
Walz Signs Executive Order to Create Statewide Fraud Investigations Unit
Sports
Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Defeated by Buffalo 75-49 at Home
Scroll To Top