Bemidji Man in Custody After Attacking Beltrami Co. Deputy

A 34-year-old Bemidji man is in custody after attacking a Beltrami County deputy.

The deputy was responding to a 911 call of a verbal argument around 6:45 Monday night at the 600 block of Lake Ave. NE. 911 operators could hear a man yelling and a female voice crying.

According to a press release from Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton, after the deputy arrived at the location, the man aggressively approached and engaged in a physical struggle with the deputy. The deputy was able to control and arrest the man.

While the male was being transported to the county jail, he repeatedly hit his head on the rear partition in the squad car, causing a cut to his head. He was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center to be treated. He has not been identified.

Also during the struggle, the deputy received a minor injury to his arm.

