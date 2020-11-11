Bemidji Man Honors Local Veterans with Video Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Veterans Day is tomorrow, and one Bemidji man is honoring those who have served with a series of video projects that tell the stories of local veterans.

In this series, videographer David Quam has mainly focused on those who fought in World War II and the Korean War. He has heard stories from over 60 veterans, including a witness to Pearl Harbor and even a Purple Heart recipient. To David, November the Eleventh is about respect.

David says his only regret is not starting the series sooner. All of the veterans’ videos are available to watch at www.ww2bji.org.

