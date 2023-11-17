Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Man Gets Over 6 Years in Prison for Selling Fentanyl in Drug-Related Death

Lakeland News — Nov. 16 2023

Cameron Luadtke (Credit: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office)

A Bemidji man who pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for selling fentanyl to a man who died of a drug overdose has been sentenced to a little more than six years in prison.

According to Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson, Cameron Luadtke was sentenced today to 74 months in the drug-related death of the man on May 18.

Hanson says fentanyl continues to be one of the largest dangers in the community.

By — Lakeland News

