Bemidji Man Gets Over 6 Years in Prison for Selling Fentanyl in Drug-Related Death
A Bemidji man who pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for selling fentanyl to a man who died of a drug overdose has been sentenced to a little more than six years in prison.
According to Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson, Cameron Luadtke was sentenced today to 74 months in the drug-related death of the man on May 18.
Hanson says fentanyl continues to be one of the largest dangers in the community.
