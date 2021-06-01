Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Man Found Guilty of Felony Assault and Ineligible Possession of a Firearm

Lakeland News — May. 31 2021

A Cass County jury has found a Bemidji man guilty of felony ineligible possession of a firearm as well as felony second-degree assault.

Leech Lake Tribal Police officers testified that law enforcement responded to a house in Cass County on October 14 of last year to investigate a disturbance. An officer arrived at the scene, entered the home, and was directed to a back bedroom.

The officer announced himself and knocked on the bedroom door. When the door opened, 33-year-old Raphael Gurneau was there holding a rifle. Gurneau is not allowed to have any firearms within his possession.

When instructed to drop the rifle, Gurneau told the officer “no”. According to a posting on the Cass County Attorney’s Facebook page, Gurneau then disappeared from the officer’s view. When the officer was able to locate Gurneau, he was no longer holding the rifle and did not comply with the officer’s commands. The officer then grabbed Gurneau and put him on the ground where he was handcuffed.

Gurneau’s sentencing has been scheduled for July 6.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Longville Man Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Cass County Home

UPDATE: Cass Lake Man Charged With 2nd-Degree Intentional Murder in Puposky Homicide

Bemidji Honors the Fallen on Memorial Day

North Saint Paul Woman Seriously Injured Following ATV Crash

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.