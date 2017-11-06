Bemidji Man Found Dead In Wooded Area

A Bemidji man’s body was discovered by police in a wooded area east of Lakeview Liquor in Bemidji. The Bemidji police officers responded to call at 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 4 of a intoxicated make behind the store who would not get up.

Officials did an immediate search in the area but did not locate the male. After searching the wooded area south of Lakeview, they found foot tracks in the snow that appeared to be leaving the area.

The next morning on Nov. 5, Bemidji officers returned and searched the wooded area further east, and with the help of daylight discovered the body of Richard Needham, 52.

Initial indications lead officials to believe no foul play was involved but the case remains under investigation.