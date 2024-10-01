Sep 30, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Man Facing More Charges in Minneapolis Homeless Camp Shootings

Joshua Jones Mugshot

Joshua Jones (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

A Bemidji man who was charged last week in shootings near Minneapolis homeless encampments that killed one man and injured another is now facing additional charges.

Hennepin County prosecutors say 36-year-old Joshua Jones shot four people and attempted to shoot a fifth over a single day in the Philips neighborhood of south Minneapolis on September 18th. He was originally charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has now added an additional count of second-degree murder and two additional counts of attempted second-degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, investigators believe Jones is a member of the Native Mob, a criminal street gang which is active in south Minneapolis and other parts of Minnesota.

