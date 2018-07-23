Bemidji Man Dies In ATV Crash

A 23-year-old Bemidji man has died in an ATV crash in rural Itasca County.

The Itasca County Sheriff ‘s Office reports Kyle Sagedahl died after an ATV crash that was reported at 12 a.m. on July 21, 2018.

Emergency responders found Sagedahl with life threatening injuries and he was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital where he died.

The Sheriff’s Department says alcohol appears to be a factor but the investigation into the crash is still continuing.

Sagedahl is a 2013 Bemidji High School graduate where he was a standout student and athlete. Sagedahl graduated with honors and served as team captain for the Nordic Skiing and Cross Country teams. He was a two-time state qualifier in Nordic Skiing and also qualified for state in Cross Country.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, July 27th at 11 a.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji.