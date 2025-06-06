Jun 6, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Man Charged with Murder in Woman’s Overdose Death

joel kise cg

Joel Kise (Credit: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office)

A Bemidji man is charged with third-degree murder in the drug overdose death of a Bemidji woman.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, 27-year-old Joel Kise is accused of selling methamphetamine to the woman who overdosed on it.

The woman was discovered dead on March 28th at the Northland Apartments building but is believed to have died a few weeks earlier from the overdose. Investigators found evidence that led them to believe Kise sold the woman the methamphetamine, and Kise admitted that on March 4th and 5th, he used meth at the apartment with the woman who died.

Bond or bail for Kise was set at $500,000 with no conditions or $300,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is set for June 16th.

