Bemidji Man Charged with Assault of Deputy, Domestic Assault

Robert Puttbrease

A Bemidji man accused of assaulting a Beltrami County deputy last week has been charged with felony assault of a peace officer and misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to a press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Robert Puttbrease aggressively approached and engaged in a physical struggle with the deputy, who was responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Lake Ave. NE last Monday night.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Puttbrease also repeatedly uttered racial slurs at the deputy, who is Black.

