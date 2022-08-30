Bemidji Man Charged with Assault of Deputy, Domestic Assault
A Bemidji man accused of assaulting a Beltrami County deputy last week has been charged with felony assault of a peace officer and misdemeanor domestic assault.
According to a press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Robert Puttbrease aggressively approached and engaged in a physical struggle with the deputy, who was responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Lake Ave. NE last Monday night.
According to the criminal complaint in the case, Puttbrease also repeatedly uttered racial slurs at the deputy, who is Black.
