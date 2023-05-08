Bemidji Man Charged for Assault in Connection with Stabbing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 28-year-old Bemidji man has been charged with two felonies for assault in connection with the stabbing of a man near Bemidji Sunday morning.

Joshua Lee Beaulieu is charged with:

one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon-substantial bodily harm

one court of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon

a felony charge of first-degree damage to property

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Beaulieu is accused of stabbing the victim in the face while the victim was inside an SUV at the Grass Lake mobile home park in Eckles Township near the Bemidji Theatre. He reportedly also chased additional people and tried to break windows out of cars. Beaulieu was arrested at the scene without incident.

Witnesses say he attacked the minivan with a baseball bat and caused extensive damage to it. Law enforcement officers recovered two knives and a baseball bat from the scene. Beaulieu’s ID was also located inside the SUV.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was taken by ambulance to the Sanford Bemidji emergency department with non-life-threatening injuries. Beaulieu remains in custody in the Beltrami County Jail.

