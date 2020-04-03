Bemidji Man Arrested With Over 5 Pounds Of Meth
A Bemidji man was arrested after drug force agents found over 5 pounds of methamphetamine, 21 pills of ecstasy, $4,000 in cash and a 9 millimeter handgun in his vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint from the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on March 27th , Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force agents were conducting an ongoing investigation into Trent Michael Holden’s continued methamphetamine trafficking in Northern Minnesota. Holden was driving an older model blue-grey Chevrolet Silverado when Beltrami County Sheriff’s Sergeant Tony Petrie conducted a traffic stop based upon development of probable cause.
Holden was stopped on Irvine Avenue in Bemidji at approximately 8 p.m. Sergeant Petrie noticed that Holden appeared to be impaired by a controlled substance. Holden was directed out of the vehicle and was found to be in possession of a methamphetamine smoking device. Sergeant Petrie conducted a search of the vehicle and found 5 pounds of meth, ecstasy pills, cash and a handgun.
Holden was previously arrested by PBDTF agents on February 15, 2020, for being in possession of 450 grams of methamphetamine, $34,852 in cash as well as a firearm in the Park Rapids area. Holden was charged with 1st degree
possession of methamphetamine trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Within two days of his arraignment, Holden was able to post the $40,000 bail.
Holden also has three previous convictions for possessing methamphetamine, and could face up to 50 years in prison. Holden has an unconditional bail set at $500,000, and is to appear in court next week.
