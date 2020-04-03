Bemidji Man Arrested With Over 5 Pounds Of Meth

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji man was arrested after drug force agents found over 5 pounds of methamphetamine, 21 pills of ecstasy, $4,000 in cash and a 9 millimeter handgun in his vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint from the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on March 27th , Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force agents were conducting an ongoing investigation into Trent Michael Holden’s continued methamphetamine trafficking in Northern Minnesota. Holden was driving an older model blue-grey Chevrolet Silverado when Beltrami County Sheriff’s Sergeant Tony Petrie conducted a traffic stop based upon development of probable cause.

Holden was stopped on Irvine Avenue in Bemidji at approximately 8 p.m. Sergeant Petrie noticed that Holden appeared to be impaired by a controlled substance. Holden was directed out of the vehicle and was found to be in possession of a methamphetamine smoking device. Sergeant Petrie conducted a search of the vehicle and found 5 pounds of meth, ecstasy pills, cash and a handgun.

Holden was previously arrested by PBDTF agents on February 15, 2020, for being in possession of 450 grams of methamphetamine, $34,852 in cash as well as a firearm in the Park Rapids area. Holden was charged with 1st degree

possession of methamphetamine trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Within two days of his arraignment, Holden was able to post the $40,000 bail.

Holden also has three previous convictions for possessing methamphetamine, and could face up to 50 years in prison. Holden has an unconditional bail set at $500,000, and is to appear in court next week.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today