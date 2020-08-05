Bemidji Man Arrested After Stolen Pistol, Vehicle Identified Following High-Speed Chase

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji man was arrested following a high-speed chase and charged with being in possession of a stolen pistol and two stolen vehicles, along with a drug possession charge.

According to Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel, on July 28th, a Beltrami County deputy witnessed two vehicles being operated recklessly on Beltrami Line Road SW (Beltrami CASH #48) in Grant Valley Township. The deputy was able to catch up to the fleeing vehicles after they entered Rockwood Township of Hubbard County. One of the vehicles, identified as a Chevrolet Equinox, failed to stop when signaled and fled at a high rate of speed.

The deputy pursued the vehicle to a residence in Moose Creek Township of Clearwater County where the vehicle entered a logging area on the property and eventually stopped after becoming disabled. The driver and lone occupant attempted to flee from the vehicle, but the deputy and his K9 partner were able to take the subject into custody. The suspect was later identified as Billie Joe Large, age 31, of Bemidji.

According to Sheriff Beitel, the deputy located a loaded 9mm pistol magazine and a small amount of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, and an off-road motorcycle was also found that was later determined to be stolen from a residence in Bemidji. After locating the loaded pistol magazine, the deputy’s K9 partner was able to locate a 9mm pistol a short distance away from the vehicle. The pistol, which belonged to the loaded magazine, was later identified as being reported stolen 5 days earlier from a residence in Bemidji.

Large was booked into the Beltrami County Jail for fleeing in a motor vehicle, ineligible person in possession of a firearm, and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today