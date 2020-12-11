Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Man Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats & Stabbing Trees

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 11 2020

Thomas Boswell

A Bemidji man has been arrested after being accused of threatening someone with a knife and stabbing trees in Moorhead.

On December 10th at about at about 9:30 p.m., the Morrhead Police Department responded to a call on the 1900 block of First Avenue South of a man who had allegedly threatened someone with a knife. The department then received a second call of the same man stabbing trees with the knife on the 1700 block of Third Avenue South.

Officers arrived at the scene and searched the area, when they located the suspect walking from the area.

Thomas Boswell, 38 of Bemidji was arrested and taken into custody. Boswell is currently being held at the Clay County Jail for second degree assault and criminal damage to property.

The police department reported no injuries.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

