Bemidji Man Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats & Stabbing Trees in Moorhead

A Bemidji man has been arrested after being accused of threatening someone with a knife and stabbing trees in Moorhead.

On December 10th at about 9:30 p.m., the Moorhead Police Department responded to a call on the 1900 block of First Avenue South of a man who had allegedly threatened someone with a knife. The department then received a second call saying the same man was stabbing trees with the knife on the 1700 block of Third Avenue South.

Officers arrived at the scene and searched the area, when they located the suspect walking from the area.

Thomas Boswell, 38, of Bemidji was arrested and taken into custody. Boswell is currently being held at the Clay County Jail for second degree assault and criminal damage to property.

The police department reported no injuries.

