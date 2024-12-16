Bemidji Lumberjacks’ Bowler, Cass Lake-Bena Senior Julin Signs to Bowl in College

We’ve seen several signings over the last month for area high school athletes that plan to compete at the next level in various sports. But today, Cass Lake-Bena Senior Hunter Julin signed to compete in a sport that, we here at Lakeland News, have never seen anyone sign to play before.

That sport is Bowling.

Julin, who bowls for the Bemidji Lumberjacks club team, signed his NAIA letter of intent to bowl for Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. The Senior ranks in the top 101 of varsity bowlers in Minnesota at 76th, and last year helped propel the Lumberjacks to their first ever state tournament appearance. He followed it up with a return trip this season.

Julin also competed at the individual state tournament this past weekend which he said was exciting, but added, he was more excited signing his letter of intent today.

“[it’s just] being able to get out of childhood and show my friends that I can do stuff that I want to do,” Julin confessed. “Campus is beautiful. I think the coaching is good and I just love the teammates there, when I got to bowl with them, because they are just great guys and they can bowl and we can talk about a lot stuff.”

Julin’s new head coach, Ryan Moore, was also in attendance to sign his portion of the letter of intent and congratulate the Wildcat’s newest bowler. After, the Culver-Stockton skipper explained why he brought Julin on board.

“You see the smile that he’s got and he’s unselfish about things and he’s a great spare shooter, [based on] the stats he’s been sending me over the season, and just talking with him,” said Moore. “He’s just a great young man, looking to get an education, looking to bowl, and have fun in college and I’m excited for him.”