Bemidji Lions Walk to D-Feet Hearing Loss Set for Saturday

Mary BalstadJun. 3 2022

The annual Minnesota D-Feet Hearing Loss walk will be held on Saturday, June 4th. It is sponsored by Bemidji First City Lions Club, Bemidji Lions Club, and the Minnesota Lions Hearing Foundation.

The D-Feet Hearing Loss walk is usually held in the Twin Cities. This event will be the first year it is held in two separate locations, all for the same goal. Starting at Sapphire Point Pavilion in Diamond Point Park, the walk will go along Lake Bemidji’s shoreline and end at Paul and Babe.

The walk is a fundraiser to assist the Lions Children’s Hearing Center at the University of Minnesota. On average, kids are diagnosed and treated for hearing loss six days a week at the center. The Lions have pledged to purchase a new sound booth and more equipment for the Children’s Hearing Center.

Registration for the walk is open until the event begins at 9:30 AM. People of all ages are encouraged to join and walk at their own pace. More information about the Minnesota Lions Children’s Hearing Center can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

