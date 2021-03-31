Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Lions to Host Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

Betsy Melin — Mar. 31 2021

The Bemidji Lions Club is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser during the months of April and May. They are calling it “Not your ordinary pancake breakfast days” Purchasing a $10.00 ticket allows you to have a breakfast consisting of a pancake, egg, sausage, and coffee, if desired, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, Minnesota Nice Cafe, Raphael’s Bakery, and Country Kitchen. Other items can be purchased at an additional cost. No substitutions are allowed and the tickets are only redeemable during the months of April and May.

Monies raised by the Bemidji Lions are used to help fund 30 local charities as well as national and international Lions charities. 

